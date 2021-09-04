Leawo publishes back to school promotion in 2021 and offers freeware & bundle with 50% discount.

Convert all videos to DVD and burn ISO to disc

Summary: Leawo is offering a current online sales campaign, celebrating the back-to-school season. Everyone can get a free product and up to 50% off throughout September.

Shenzhen, China, September 04, 2021 – Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer focused on media and utility software distribution. Students start school again in late summer and autumn. During this time everyone is hoping to get a bargain to keep the vacation memories alive. For this reason Leawo Software has started the campaign “Back to school in 2021 – gifts and sales”, with which you can get free multimedia products at a preferential price.

1. What is the giveaway and how can you get it?

It’s worth noting that anyone can get a giveaway called the Leawo DVD Creator that can be used to easily convert and burn vacation memories, including videos and photos, to DVD discs. With the numerous menu templates available, everyone can design their holiday DVDs according to their personal preferences.

To get this free program, click on the upper part of the activity page, select the system version and then fill in the fields with the required information (name and email address). Also, anyone can get this free gift by liking us on Facebook.

2. What is the biggest discount for this promotion?

Leawo offers up to 50% discount coupons for All-in-One Bundle, Blu-ray Toolkit and 4K / UHD Blu-ray Toolkit separately.

All-in-One Bundle: This package offers proven options for downloading and converting videos, ripping and copying 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray / DVD, burning Blu-ray / DVD, transferring iOS data , to convert photos to video / DVD / Blu-ray, convert iTunes DRM videos / music / audiobooks, and download Spotify songs to DRM-free files. During the current promotion, this bundle can be obtained for $ 204.91 instead of the regular price (EUR409.85).

Blu-ray Toolkit: You can rely on the Blu-ray Toolkit for processing Blu-ray / DVDs. This package allows you to rip and convert Blu-ray / DVD to video / audio files in various formats, as well as copy Blu-ray / DVD to computer or to a blank disc for data backup. Buying this toolkit before September 30, 2021 can save $ 99.95.









4K / UHD Blu-ray Toolkit: 4K / UHD Blu-ray Toolkit is exclusive to UHD Blu-ray and allows you to decrypt, rip and convert 4K Blu-ray to 4K / 1080P / 720P videos, copy and backup 4K Blu-ray films on the computer or a blank disc in 1: 1 mode or as a pure backup. As with the previous toolkit, anyone can get it for $ 99.95 instead of the original $ 199.9.

3. Get other discounts

Apart from the above, people can also get a 40% discount when purchasing 11-in-1 Multimedia Solution Bundle, Prof. Media DVD Media Pack, and other useful items like Blu-ray Cinavia Removal, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy received.

11-in-1 Multimedia Solution Bundle: This powerful toolkit helps convert and download videos, convert and copy 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray / DVD movies, burn Blu-ray / DVD, download Online videos and live streams, while converting photos to video / DVD / Blu-ray. The price for this package is currently $ 167.97.

Prof. Media DVD Media Pack: Designed for DVD processing, it is the perfect solution package for converting and downloading videos, ripping, converting and burning DVD movies, creating slideshow videos and burning photos to DVD, etc. You only have to pay 71.97 EUR for all these functions.

Here are the detailed steps to get the item you want during this online promotion: First, find the product you want on the site. Then you click on the red button “Buy now” and then enter the purchase page. Don’t forget to check the shopping cart and fill in the personal details before making the purchase.

To find out more about this promotion, please click here.

Leawo is a professional provider of multimedia solutions, specializing in the preparation and distribution of media over the Internet as well as for everyday use. Our product range includes PC products such as DVD, video, Flash and PowerPoint converters through to products for Apple such as Flash, DVD and video converters. These products are available worldwide and in English, Japanese, French, Italian, Chinese and, increasingly, in German, for both Microsoft Windows and Apple OSX. With the future firmly in view, Leawo will always do its best to provide its customers worldwide with first-class, diverse and easy-to-use software and support.

