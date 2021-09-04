Keanu Reeves is the nicest Hollywood star

Hollywood stars are often said to have stood out because of their fame. Keanu Reeves (56), who has been a successful actor for decades, proves the opposite.

We have collected 13 examples for you that prove that he is the nicest Hollywood star of all time.

Keanu Reeves is down to earth, helpful and generous

For Keanu Reeves, nothing speaks against using the subway. In 2014, Keanu Reeves waited 20 minutes in the rain in front of a club at a premiere party for his then film “Daughter of God” because he didn’t want to make a scene. The owner of the club later reported the “Mail Online”: “I didn’t know he had to wait and he didn’t tell me anything! He’s a very relaxed person. “ In 1997, one of the hottest men in 2021, Keanu Reeves met a homeless man and decided to just hang out with him on the back streets of West Hollywood. Keanu Reeves is also very generous: he donated a large part of his winnings for “Matrix” to the special effects crew and the people behind the scenes. He has already made his own cuts in salaries several times so that the makers could also afford other stars. In terms of himself, too, the actor seems to be a role model. He stands by his age and looks, which is rare at the Hollywood beauty factory.

