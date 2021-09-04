Saturday, September 4, 2021
Katy Perry shows off her after-baby body in a bathing suit

By Arjun Sethi
In August last year, Katy Perry (36) and Orlando Bloom (44) had offspring together for the first time – daughter Daisy Dove. For the singer, the mother role is, according to her own statement, the best job in the world, but the couple now allowed themselves a little baby-free break. The two can be seen on the beach in new pictures, with Katy presents her after-baby body in a bathing suit.

Show new recordings Katy and Orlando on a private love vacation in Hawaii in intimate togetherness, like Daily Mail reported. While the actor is enjoying the sun on the beach in black swimming trunks, the new mom can be seen in a strapless swimsuit. The purple one-piece sets the curves of your fit after-baby body perfectly – after all, only six months after the birth of your daughter – and turns the cleavage of the “Teenage Dream” interpreter into a real eye-catcher.

Only recently have voices been heard claiming Katy would even be pregnant again. After her appearance as a juror on “American Idol”, fans believed that they could already see a pregnancy bump under the artist’s clothes. In terms of time, however, this is unlikely to happen so soon after Daisy’s birth.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Katy Perry on “American Idol”


Arjun Sethi
