Karlovy Vary Film Festival with Prize for Ethan Hawke – Culture

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival is one of the oldest in Europe. According to the organizers, more than 100,000 cinema tickets were sold within a week.

Karlsbad (dpa) – The refugee drama “As far as I can walk” by the Serbian director Stefan Arsenijevic has won the main prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The 44-year-old accepted the crystal globe on Saturday evening at the closing gala in the Czech spa town. The prize is endowed with the equivalent of almost 22,000 euros. The film is about Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, who leave Ghana to find a better life in Europe. Leading actor Ibrahim Koma was also named best actor.









The German Dietrich Brüggemann won the award for best director with the tragic comedy “Nö”. The festival president’s prizes went to US actor and screenwriter Ethan Hawke and Czech director Jan Sverak. The biggest star among the guests was Hollywood great Johnny Depp, who was surrounded by hundreds of fans and onlookers. The 58-year-old received no award himself. His ex-wife Amber Heard had alleged domestic violence against Depp. Women’s rights groups criticized the invitation to him.

Visitors had to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested negative. Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic.