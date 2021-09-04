Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNewsKarlovy Vary Film Festival with a prize for Ethan Hawke
News

Karlovy Vary Film Festival with a prize for Ethan Hawke

By Sonia Gupta
0
70




Ethan Hawke with his award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Cube? Slavomír / CTK / dpa

08/29/2021 11:29 am

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival is one of the oldest in Europe. According to the organizers, more than 100,000 cinema tickets were sold within a week.

The refugee drama “As far as I can walk” by the Serbian director Stefan Arsenijevic won the main prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The 44-year-old accepted the crystal globe on Saturday evening at the closing gala in the Czech spa town. The prize is endowed with the equivalent of almost 22,000 euros. The film is about Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, who leave Ghana to find a better life in Europe. Leading actor Ibrahim Koma was also named best actor.





Previous articleEmily Blunt: Don’t be pretty and funny for the guy
Next articleThese 5 stars still have a normal job!
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv