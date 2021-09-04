Julia Roberts: Yeah! Niece Emma Roberts became the mother of a boy

Their love happiness was crowned by a baby! The niece of screen star Julia Roberts (53), actress Emma Roberts (29), became a mother for the first time. Together with her dream man, actor Garrett Hedlund (36), she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday (December 27th).

The couple were first spotted holding hands in March 2019. Since then, they have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. It was all the more surprising when the 29-year-old pregnancy was announced in June of this year. Emma Roberts herself waited until August with the good news and delighted her fans with a sugary snapshot of her baby bump.

Julia Roberts is also a happy mom to three children! She shows her beautiful family in the video below.







