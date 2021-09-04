Julia Roberts: Yeah! Niece Emma Roberts became the mother of a boy

Their love happiness was crowned by a baby! The niece of screen star Julia Roberts (53), actress Emma Roberts (29), became a mother for the first time. Together with her dream man, actor Garrett Hedlund (36), she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday (December 27th).
The couple were first spotted holding hands in March 2019. Since then, they have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. It was all the more surprising when the 29-year-old pregnancy was announced in June of this year. Emma Roberts herself waited until August with the good news and delighted her fans with a sugary snapshot of her baby bump.
This is the name of the son of actress Emma Roberts
As the online portal “TMZ” claims to have found out, Emma is said to have given birth to her son in Los Angeles. Even the name of the little offspring should already be known! According to “TMZ”, the little one will be called Rhodes in the future. His birth weight is said to be around four kilograms. As several US media also report, Emma and Rhodes are said to be “in excellent health”. The 29-year-old has not yet confirmed the birth of her bundle of joy herself.
Emma Roberts always wanted to be a mother
As Emma said in an honest interview with the US magazine “Cosmopolitan” in November, she had the desire to become a mother at an early age. But after the attractive actress was diagnosed with endometriosis, she suddenly had to deal with issues such as infertility. Emma Roberts declared emotionally: “It felt so permanent and, strangely enough, I felt like I did something wrong.”
