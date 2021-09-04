Johnny Depp: Is he dealing here against Amber Heard? – People

Is this post on Instagram really just about his new film?

Johnny Depp (57) is usually not particularly active on social media. But now the US actor has posted a post that caused a lot of stir. Actually, it’s about his new film “City of Lies” (German: City of Lies). But indirectly he probably writes about something else …

“Thank you Voletta Wallace and Poole Family for allowing Brad, Forest, me, and the film crew to tell this important story,” wrote Depp. The crime drama was shot in 2017, but only now is it finally coming to the cinema!

► “City of Lies” is about the investigation into the deaths of the rappers Tupac Shakur (25) and The Notorious BIG (24) The film is based on the book “LAbyrinth” (2007) by Randall Sullivan. It’s about the collaboration of detective Russell Pooles (Johnny Depp) and journalist Jack Jackson (Forest Whitaker, 59) to solve the deaths of Tupac and The Notorious BIG.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Depp also wrote on Instagram: “Truth rarely occurs. We have to look all the more for it. “

This is a comment that can also refer to the ongoing dispute he is having in court with ex-wife, movie star Amber Heard (34). The trial in Virginia is scheduled to continue in late April and is expected to last two weeks.

Depp and ex-wife Heard fought a real mud fight in court in London last year – including lots of unsavory details of their troubled relationship.

In the trial, Depp fought against an article in the tabloid newspaper “The Sun” published in 2018, in which editor-in-chief Dan Wootton Depp had called a “woman’s thug”. He lost!

On the other hand, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wants to proceed, he appealed.

Here you will find content from YouTube In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



In a preliminary hearing in the penultimate week of March, Depp’s lawyer argued that the case should be reopened in the face of “fresh evidence”. In addition, his defense accused Heard of false statements and untrustworthiness.









In this regard, it has been argued that Heard failed to live up to its announcement to donate the $ 7 million from her multi-million dollar divorce from Depp to a children’s hospital and civil rights organization. Accordingly, she only donated a portion of 100,000 US dollars of the promised amount to the children’s hospital.

The promise was a “calculated and manipulative lie in order to achieve a positive effect,” said Depp’s lawyer.

++ The dirty separation battle in 2020 ++

In court last year in London, Depp and Heard never missed an opportunity to drag each other in the mud.

Among other things, Depp reported on how Amber once pooped into the marriage bed as a joke. For him, that was the moment when he knew he wanted a divorce.

The other side accuses the actor, however, of a malicious character. He is losing control, destroying hotel rooms, becoming violent.





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: the couple in September 2015Photo: dpa



Depp alleged in court that his ex hurt him: “Amber cut my finger off when she threw two bottles of vodka at me.” YOUR version? Depp hit a cell phone against the wall while intoxicated – and injured himself.

An audio file from 2015 is supposed to prove how Amber Heard attacked her husband: “I hit you. But I didn’t fucking knock you down. You are such a shitty baby. Cursed finally grow up. “

SHE accused him again and again of having been violent towards her, even said: “He explicitly threatened to kill me several times.”

Depp is also said to have often been very drunk and consumed drugs. In court, the actress presented photos and videos as evidence.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 while filming the film “The Rum Diary”. The couple married in February 2015 but separated after 15 months of marriage and divorced in 2017.