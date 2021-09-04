Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Tangled argument on tape – people

How crazy and broken was the relationship between Hollywood star Johnny Depp (56) and his ex-wife Amber Heard (33)?

Since the two officially separated in May 2016, there has been a public mud fight. Johnny and Amber keep reproaching each other and accusing each other of having abused each other physically and verbally.

Now there are tape recordings that are supposed to show how poisoned and violent the relationship between the two must have been. Because the alleged accident in March 2015 (one month after the wedding), in which Johnny Depp lost a piece of his finger, should not have been.

At the time he said he was trapped in a door and lost a bit of his fingertip. Now it sounds completely different.

In the tapes published on Daily Mail hears a doctor named Kipper and nurse Debbie Lloyd looking for Johnny Depp’s missing finger piece. “I can’t find the fingertip,” said the doctor. “Look at all the blood. Oh you shit. Wow, ”comments the nurse. “How big is the piece of finger that we are looking for?” The doctor replies: “It looks like a third of the fingertip.” Then people even search in the rubbish …

Before you hear a cursing idiot, later a sobbing Amber Heard. Today a scar on Johnny Depp’s finger is a reminder of the terrible incident.













Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Venice in September 2015. At the time, his finger was wearing a plaster whose fingertip was said to have been cut off in an argument in MayPhoto: Corbis Entertainment / Getty Images



But the versions of how it came about are still different. Amber Heard continues to claim that Johnny Depp self-inflicted the injury to his right middle finger during a three-day drug and alcohol binge when he smacked a phone against a wall.

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard injured his finger when she threw a vodka bottle at him, which broke and cut off his fingertip. The reason for her freaking out is said to have been a marriage contract, which she was supposed to sign afterwards.

The court documents belonging to the tape should read: “Ms. Heard smashed the bones of Mr. Depp’s right middle finger and cut him off almost completely.” Therefore, the Hollywood star is demanding compensation of over 50 million US dollars. A judge has to decide who lies here.