Jennifer Lopez: No Trust? She is supposed to track Ben Affleck’s cell phone

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are happily reunited. The whole world can now see that too. But on the second attempt at love, the actress seems to have become cautious.

Since their initially unofficial love comeback in April of this year, Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, seem inseparable. The couple is spotted time and again doing things together, on the way to the gym or on a romantic vacation. Their dealings with one another appear loving. This time it should hold. However, the revived relationship seems to be lacking in one thing: trust.

Jennifer Lopez demands full transparency



The “Ain’t It Funny” interpreter probably doesn’t want to take any risks on the second attempt with the actor and is said to be able to track him on his cell phone. “Ben had to [ihr] also handed over all of his codes and passwords because this time she wants full transparency between them, “quotes” Bild “an insider of the” National Enquirer “. In a” flirtatious and flattering way “, she should have gotten her loved one to it, hers Desire to consent.

Ben Affleck gets the same treatment as ex “A-Rod”



The “Batman” actor does not have to take the mistrust of his old, new girlfriend personally, because J.Lo allegedly already exhibited this behavior with her ex Alex Rodriguez, 46, and monitored his location via mobile phone. “That’s how she found out when he was out and misbehaving,” it says, “and Ben gets the same treatment.”









J.Lo has been betrayed in the past



What is actually true of the rumors that Jennifer Lopez is now relying on this type of control with Ben Affleck, only the two know. It is not difficult to believe, however, as the 52-year-old has had to experience a number of breaches of trust in the past. Their last relationship broke up because of it. After TV actress Madison LeCroy revealed that she had communicated with “A-Rod” via FaceTime, Lopez pulled the rip cord. LeCroy’s assurances that Rodriguez had “never physically cheated on his fiancée” with her did not help either.

And that was obviously not the first time that the “Shotgun Wedding” actress had to deal with such an experience. As early as 2015, she said in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”: “I’ve also experienced moments in relationships where I’ve been cheated on. It’s never easy.”

