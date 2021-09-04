Jennifer Lawrence: One wild night

The actress and singer have been good friends for years and, as is well known, you can do a little mischief with them every now and then. So did these two celebrity ladies, who went to party together in New York in March and left a lasting impression, including on actor Alan Cumming, whose lounge club ‘Club Cumming’ they also visited that night.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now, Alan said: “We had an incredibly fun time the one time Jennifer Lawrence and Adele came over. They went downstairs in the basement and Jennifer did her makeup from the drag queens She peed in a bucket because she didn’t feel like going all the way back upstairs. And Adele just yelled, ‘She’s the face of Chanel.’ “In fact, Jennifer has an advertising deal with Dior, not Chanel , but the meaning behind it remains the same: Jennifer Lawrence can party – despite her pure white reputation.

Jennifer and Adele have been good friends since 2013. They first met at the Oscars the year Adele got an award for her song ‘Skyfall’ and Jennifer got an award for her role in ‘Silver Linings’.