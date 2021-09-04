Is the “It” star now teaching Keanu Reeves the fear? · KINO.de

The cast of “John Wick: Chapter 4” is getting bigger and bigger. Now, with horror star Bill Skarsgård, another well-known actor is on board.

Slowly but surely takes “John Wick: Chapter 4“Shape up. It is now known that the eponymous contract killer (Keanu Reeves) will not only end up in the USA but also in Japan, Berlin and Paris. We don’t yet know what the new opponent will look like for John Wick. But maybe the newcomer to the cast slips into the role of the antagonist.

Bill Skarsgård, who most probably know as the clown Pennywise from the “It” films, will star in “John Wick: Chapter 4”, as Collider reports. Further details about his role are not yet known. Another appearance as a villain would certainly look good on him. Already in the Netflix series “Hemlock Grove” the actor proved that morally ambivalent characters are his profession.

“Ip Man” star is in “John Wick: Chapter 4”

In any case, John Wick will receive support. Martial arts star Donnie Yen, known from the “Ip Man” series and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, will play an old friend of the super assassin. Since the British-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama was also cast, one can assume that Japan will be one of the main locations of “John Wick: Chapter 4”. In addition, the Canadian actor Shamier Anderson (“Wynonna Earp”) will take on an as yet unknown role.

Chad Stahelski, director of the first three “John Wick” films, will again take a seat in the director’s chair. The script was written by “Predators” writer Michael Finch and “John Wick: Chapter 3” writer Shay Hatten. After the fourth part of the series, it will by no means end. “John Wick: Chapter 5” has already been confirmed and Keanu Reeves has announced that he wants to continue as long as he is physically able. The prequel spin-off series “The Continental” and the film “Ballerina” are also planned. So good news for all action fans.

