Saturday, September 4, 2021
Is THAT proof of their love comeback?

Are Brad Pitt, 57, and Jennifer Aniston, 52, dating again? An insider reveals new details about the Hollywood couple’s possible love comeback.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: Single – And Ready For Something New?

Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston was over for 15 years. Then he and Angelina Jolie were that for years Hollywood dream couple number one. Jennifer also found a new love in Justin Theroux, but the marriage has since broken up again. And Brad and Angelina now only deliver one great deal dirty war of divorce and a custody battle in which both sides keep reproaching each other. Maybe that’s why Brad longs for some peace and security. And it looks like it is exactly that find at Jennifer.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: does she reveal an Instagram photo?

Weeks ago, an Instagram post from Jennifer caused wild speculation among everyone who longed for a love comeback from Brad Pitt and her. On a selfie of the actress there was a in the background mysterious man to see. Although the man could only be seen indistinctly, fans were sure: That only Brad Pitt can do be. Jennifer has not confirmed that. But given what an insider is now revealing, this possibility suddenly doesn’t seem all that absurd anymore.




Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: Secret Meetings

Compared to the “US Weekly” a source now revealed: Brad and Jennifer are currently well so much to tell.

They had a lot of contact during the lockdown, made frequent phone calls and talked about Zoom – and even hung out with each other every now and then.

This news is sure to please fans of the couple. And someone else is supposed to be very enthusiastic about Brad and Jennifer’s renewed rapprochement: His mother Jane is said to be very happy that her son wants to give his love for Jennifer another chance. But if all of this is really enough for the two to try again, only Brad and Jennifer themselves know at the moment.


