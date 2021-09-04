Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNewsHurricane Ida floods your home
News

Hurricane Ida floods your home

By Arjun Sethi
0
66




RTL.de>feeds>

September 03, 2021 – 10:30 am clock

Cardi B had a nasty surprise: her home was flooded.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the east coast of the United States in the past few days, leaving millions of people without electricity. Rapper Cardi B, whose home in Atlanta in the US state of Georgie was flooded, also fell victim to the devastating cyclone.




In an Instagram video, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker showed the water damage in her luxury villa. “What the hell? That’s so damn ridiculous! Shit,” the musician could hardly believe the extent of the natural disaster. The 28-year-old was particularly shocked by the condition of her bathroom. “Oh my god, it’s starting to stink,” she said, horrified. As the only written comment she added the message “Storms are not a joke”.

Cardi and her husband Offset acquired the property in Sandy Springs in 2019 for the equivalent of around 6.9 million euros. It is an impressive 20,000 square meters and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half baths. The stress comes at the most inopportune time for the artist, after all, she is currently pregnant with her second child. She and her husband are already raising a three-year-old daughter named Kulture.

BANG Showbiz


Previous article“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara throws a party for the dog
Next articleGolden Globes: Tom Cruise returns film awards in protest
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv