Hurricane Ida floods your home

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the east coast of the United States in the past few days, leaving millions of people without electricity. Rapper Cardi B, whose home in Atlanta in the US state of Georgie was flooded, also fell victim to the devastating cyclone.

In an Instagram video, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker showed the water damage in her luxury villa. “What the hell? That’s so damn ridiculous! Shit,” the musician could hardly believe the extent of the natural disaster. The 28-year-old was particularly shocked by the condition of her bathroom. “Oh my god, it’s starting to stink,” she said, horrified. As the only written comment she added the message “Storms are not a joke”.

Cardi and her husband Offset acquired the property in Sandy Springs in 2019 for the equivalent of around 6.9 million euros. It is an impressive 20,000 square meters and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half baths. The stress comes at the most inopportune time for the artist, after all, she is currently pregnant with her second child. She and her husband are already raising a three-year-old daughter named Kulture.