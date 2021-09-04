Hugh Jackman: Result “ambiguous” – renewed skin cancer biopsy necessary

The Australian actor Hugh Jackman (52) has already had to be treated for skin cancer six times. He was last able to give the all-clear in March 2017. Back then, he said on the US show “Live With Kelly”: “Everything is fine. It’s basal cell carcinoma, it is skin cancer, but the least dangerous form of it. It is just something that I, as someone, who grew up in Australia with British parents, needs treatment. It’s the new normal for me. ” Now the actor is getting his fans excited again. The “new normal” has caught up with him, announced Hugh Jackman on Twitter.

In the short video clip from August 2nd, the actor can be seen with a plaster on his nose and announces that he has just visited his dermatologist, who discovered something unusual and therefore did a biopsy.







