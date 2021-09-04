Saturday, September 4, 2021
Hollywood: Mark Wahlberg wants to bequeath "an empire" to his children

By Vimal Kumar
“Doing business is in my blood”: Actor Mark Wahlberg wants to leave his children with a large fortune despite the films that have recently been flagging.

Despite disappointing box office sales recently, actor Mark Wahlberg (“Deepwater Horizon”) is confident that he will be able to bequeath a considerable fortune to his children. “Doing business is in my blood. My children should one day inherit an empire,” said the 46-year-old playboy. The last two films with Wahlberg’s participation, “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Deepwater Horizon”, fell short of expectations commercially. Overall, he is still in a good position.

You have to keep the big picture in mind. “My specialty are films that only cost a lot and then really make a mess,” said Wahlberg. “Two or three ailing blockbusters in between don’t prove anything.”




According to the magazine Forbes Wahlberg was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors in 2017 with revenues of $ 68 million. Wahlberg recently announced that he would donate his $ 1.5 million fee for the film “Alles Geld in der Welt” to the TimesUp movement, which campaigns against discrimination against women in the film business. It was previously known that his fee for the film exceeded that of the female lead actress Michelle Williams many times over. (dpa)



Vimal Kumar
