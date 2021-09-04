Harry Potter star Emma Watson: her boyfriend’s secret revealed









Emma Watson (“Little Women”, 30) is in seventh heaven. The reason for this is her new boyfriend, whom she has known since autumn 2019, according to various media reports. Back then, the couple was photographed kissing by paparazzi in London after they came together from Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill. But the former “Harry Potter” star kept silent about the man’s identity and he deleted all his accounts on social media to protect the romance. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves also keeps a low profile about his private life. In 20 years he showed his girlfriend publicly for the first time, as you can see in the video below:

Emma Watson wanted to keep the relationship a secret “Emma and Leo wanted to keep their relationship a secret, but Leo’s business colleagues got wind of it and were shocked to see him alongside a world-famous actress,” said an insider. As the “Daily Mail” claims to have found out, Emma’s newcomer is the Californian businessman Leo Alexander Robinton (30). Last year, fans speculated that Emma might date her former “Harry Potter” colleague Tom Felton (32). The two are just friends, however.







Leo Alexander Robinton enchanted Emma Watson Her heart now belongs to Leo Alexander and he is said to have enchanted the 30-year-old so much that she even introduced him to her parents Jacqueline and Chris. The Californian, who worked for a cannabis company until June 2019, has four siblings – twin brother Archer, older brother Charles (35) and two sisters Lily (36) and Daisy (33), Emma Watson even on Instagram and how she is interested in yoga. Before her Leo, Emma Watson was with the “Fifth Wall” founder Brendan Wallace in autumn 2018 and was very cuddly on vacation in Mexico. Matthew Lewis (30) played the inconspicuous Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” films. How hot he looks today, we show you in the video below: