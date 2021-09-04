Fortune appraisal of the “Forbes”: Rihanna is now the richest singer in the world – Panorama

From red / dpa August 6, 2021 – 10:08 a.m.

Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $ 1.7 billion. (Archive image) Photo: AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN

According to estimates by the US business magazine “Forbes”, pop star Rihanna is the richest singer in the world. The 33-year-old increased her fortune to around 1.7 billion dollars (about 1.4 billion euros).

From red / dpa August 6th, 2021 – 10:08 am







Los Angeles – Cosmetic products have made pop star Rihanna a billionaire, according to estimates by the US business magazine “Forbes”. The 33-year-old singer (“Umbrella”) increased her fortune to an estimated $ 1.7 billion (about 1.4 billion euros), making it the richest singer in the world and the second richest entertainer after Oprah Winfrey, as the magazine reported on Wednesday .

With probably 1.4 billion dollars, according to “Forbes”, a large part of the fortune comes from Rihanna’s cosmetics line “Fenty Beauty”. According to the report, the singer owns half of the cosmetics brand that she founded in 2017 with the French luxury goods group LVMH.

Singer has many sources of income

Rihanna earned millions more with her work as a singer and actress and with her underwear brand “Savage X Fenty”. On the other hand, the singer discontinued a line for luxury fashion, also a joint project with LVMH, in February.

Musically, things have calmed down for the Barbados-born Grammy winner in recent years. Rihanna released her last album “Anti” in 2016.