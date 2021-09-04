“Forbes” list: what Sofia Vergara deserves is incredible!

The new “Forbes list” is here: Sofia Vergara is the highest paid TV actress of the year for the seventh time in a row

She remains at the top: For the seventh time in a row Sofia Vergara (46, “Modern Family”) lands in the “Forbes” list of the highest paid TV actresses with 42.5 million US dollars (the equivalent of around 37.4 million US dollars). Euros) in first place.

Sofia Vergara depends on Kaley Cuoco



Not much has happened behind that either. “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco (32) is still in second place. She earned $ 24.5 million. Ellen Pompeo (48) is now in third place alone thanks to her mega-deal on “Grey’s Anatomy” with $ 23.5 million (EUR 20.6 million). Last year, the 48-year-old had to share the podium with Mindy Kaling (39).









Who else is on the “Forbes” list?



However, Kaling is no longer among the top five TV actresses. Fourth place goes to Mariska Hargitay (54, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) with $ 13 million (EUR 11.4 million). The fifth place this year again goes to Julie Bowen (48, “Modern Family”) with 12.5 million dollars (10.9 million euros). Also in the top ten are Cuoco’s “The Big Bang Theory” co-stars Mayim Bialik (42) and Melissa Rauch (38) with $ 12 million each. Behind them are Kerry Washington (41, “The Scandal”) with 11 million dollars (9.6 million euros), Claire Danes (39, “Homeland”) with 9 million dollars (7.9 million euros) and Pauley Perrette (49, “Navy CSI”) with $ 8.5 million.

