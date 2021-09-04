First star next to Keanu Reeves signed · KINO.de

Keanu Reeves is finally getting reinforcements. The action sequel “John Wick 4” signs a newcomer for the film.

With the first pictures of Keanu Reeves from Berlin it was recently confirmed that the production of “John Wick: Chapter 4“Is in full swing. In addition to the capital of Germany, the eponymous contract killer will also visit Paris and Japan. Since “John Wick: Chapter 2” the action series has become more international, so it went to Rome and Morocco. While lead actor Reeves is set, the rest of the cast has been kept under lock and key.

As Deadline reports, at least one other actress has now been found for the next part of the series. The Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, who released her debut album “Sawayama” in 2020, will play alongside Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 4”. The film marks her acting debut for the singer.

Rina Sawayama makes her acting debut in “John Wick: Chapter 4”. © IMAGO / AFLO

So it goes on after “John Wick: Chapter 4”

It is not yet known what role Sawayama will play. She could be both a new ally for John Wick and a threatening new adversary. Director Chad Stahelski, who was responsible for the first three films in the series, is enthusiastic about the newcomer:

“I’m so glad that Rina is on board to make her acting debut in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’. She is an incredible talent who will add so much to the film. “

Even after “John Wick: Chapter 4” the action series by the stuntman Stahelski will continue. Part 5 has already been confirmed and should originally be shot after the fourth film. The challenging shooting conditions due to the corona pandemic will probably thwart this plan. It remains to be seen whether further parts will follow after that. In any case, Keanu Reeves has already announced his willingness to act as the relentless hired killer as long as his body allows.

Apart from the main row, it should also continue. On the one hand there is the series “The Continental”, which revolves around the hotel chain from the films. It will be a prequel that takes place 40 years before the events surrounding John Wick and is designed as a mini-series with only three episodes. The spin-off film “Ballerina” by “Underworld” director Len Wiseman is planned as a further project. So fans have a bright future ahead of them.

