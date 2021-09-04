Ex-Batman Christian Bale returns to comic book adaptations

The rumor has been lingering for a while and now it is actually official: Christian Bale will dive into the world of comic book adaptations again – but switch sides. He plays a so far unknown villain in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

So far, only details have been released about the film itself. So far it is certain that the newly crowned Oscar winner Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) will be responsible for the script and direction, as with “Thor: Ragnarok”. (Also read: Funny James Bond Sneak Peek on “Saturday Night Live”)

Ally or Villain? The decision has been made

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth will slip into their roles as Valkyrie and Thor again – and Natalie Portman will return after she was last seen in “Thor: The Dark Kingdom” as the friend of the god of thunder. And not only that: She should also be his successor as Thor, so the film will represent a kind of handover of the baton.









It is not yet known exactly what role Christian Bale will play. But Tessa Thompson at least now revealed that it is an intergalactic villain. Recently, there has been constant speculation as to whether Bale might not take on the role of an ally of Asgard after all. In the comics there are plenty of templates for both variants – after all, the Thor comics have been around since 1962.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in November 2021, according to previous plans, and shooting should start this early summer. (Take a look: First trailer for the submarine drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks)