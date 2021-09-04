Even with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, things don’t always run smoothly

Being a successful Hollywood actress and mother of two is possible – but never without feeling guilty, as Mila Kunis has now revealed in an interview.

Even in the relationship between the Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, things don’t always go well. When it comes to the upbringing of their children Wyatt (3) & Dimitri (10 months), there is always friction, as an Insider told Radar Online. The current controversial topic is still far in the future, but it is already leading to differences. It’s about the schooling of the two children.









While Ashton would like to teach the children in a well-protected home equipped with the latest technology, this is not an option for Mila. She wants her children to go to public school and make friends there. Ashton fears, however, that no school is technically well set up and that the children are not up to date.

Children’s activities around the globe

“I can write a book about some of the best kid-friendly activities in the worldbecause that’s what we do. We used to go to the coolest clubs, today I’m like, ‘Let me tell you about the Atlanta Zoo and the bouncy castle’. There is not one children’s activity that I have not done with my child, “reveals the 34-year-old.