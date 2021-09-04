Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil: you’ve never seen the actress like this!

Surprise: Emma Stone becomes the cunning villain Cruella De Vil in Disney’s new edition of “101 Dalmatians”. And this is what it looks like.

How tailor-made? Actress Emma Stone (30, “La La Land”) takes on the role of the sly Cruella de Vil in the remake of the Disney classic “101 Dalmatians”. The film with the title “Cruella” focuses primarily on the origin and life story of the villain, of whom a picture from the set has now appeared for the first time.





Emma Stone becomes Cruella de Vil



On the occasion of the D23 Expo in California from August 23rd to 25th the Walt Disney Studios published the said snapshot on Twitter.









To see on it: Stone with an iconic black and white hairstyle, red lipstick and a punk leather jacket. In front of her three Dalmatians on a leash. In the background, the two actors Paul Walter Hauser (32, left) and Joel Fry (34) can be seen, who cast other roles in addition to Emma Thompson (60) and leading actress Stone.

Emma Stone succeeds Glenn Close



“Cruella” is not the first real-life adaptation of the animated original from 1961. As early as 1996, actress Glenn Close (72, “The Nobel Laureate’s Wife”) slipped into the role of the villain. Now it’s Stone’s turn and is expected to impersonate Cruella de Vil at a much younger age. It is still unclear when the Disney strip will hit German cinemas. For the USA, the company announced the expected launch on May 28, 2021.

CodeList