Ellen DeGeneres: Kardashian, Aniston and Kimmel: Your guests for the final season

After 19 years on the air, Ellen DeGeneres (63) will be saying goodbye to her talk show with a final season on September 13th. Now the moderator has announced which guests she will welcome, reports the “New York Post”.

These stars are there

Among them are A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston (52), Jimmy Kimmel (53), Melissa McCarthy (51), Sean “Diddy” Combs (51), Julianne Moore (60) and Melissa Etheridge (60). “Girls Trip” comedian Tiffany Haddish (41) and the band Imagine Dragons will also be on the show. And for Kim Kardashian, 40, the conversation on the blue sofa will be her first interview since “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” ended. The broadcast is recorded in front of a vaccinated studio audience.









The last year has not been an easy one for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”. The presenter was accused of creating a toxic work environment behind the scenes. “I take this very seriously and I want to say that I am very sorry for the people who are affected by it. I take responsibility for what happens on my show,” she said on the show.

Show is “no longer a challenge”

The end of the show should not have anything to do with it. According to sources from the “New York Post”, the contract would have expired in 2022 regardless of the allegations. The official rationale for ending the show is that it is “no longer a challenge”.