Dwayne Johnson: “The Rock” raves about doppelgangers

The resemblance between Dwayne Johnson and a US police officer is astounding. He raves about his doppelganger on social media.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has found his doppelganger. An American police officer looks very similar to the Hollywood star. “The Rock” shared a photo comparison on Twitter. On the left, the also muscular officer poses with his uniform and sunglasses, leaning casually against a vehicle. Johnson beams into the camera on the right-hand side from roughly the same angle and without torso.









“Oh damn! Wow. The guy on the left is much cooler,” comments “The Rock”, visibly amused. “Stay healthy brother and thank you for your service. One day we’re going to have a drink together and I have to hear all your ‘rock stories’ because I know you have them!” He addressed his twin directly.

His double feels “flattered”



Eric Fields, the policeman’s name, revealed in an interview with the US portal “Alabama.com” that he has been referred to as “the illegitimate child of ‘The Rock’ and Vin Diesel” several times. “That’s flattering. There could be worse people to be compared to,” he said happily.

