Difficult start? Joe trusted Sofia Vergara from the start!

Joe Manganiello (43) and Sofia Vergara (48) knew immediately that it was love! The actor and his beautiful colleague have known each other for six years now, they have been married for five – and things could hardly be better. Only recently did the Magic Mike-Star of the native Colombian online a sweet declaration of love for her birthday. But how long did it actually take until the relationship between the two was so solid? Joe now revealed: He knew immediately that he Sofia would close in his heart!

The 43-year-old has now revealed that People: “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her. And she knew very quickly that she could trust me!” One of their love secrets is also their unselfishness: “We are both people who can put the well-being of others above our own. I was able to put their wishes ahead of mine – and so do they!” Joe also added in love: “If you have found something like this, then you hold on to it!”

The hottie and the Modern Family actress met at a dinner party in 2014. It was only six months later Joe at Christmas already before Sofia got on her knees – and she said “yes”. Did you know that the two experienced such a rapid love? Vote below.









Actor Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara with her husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara at the “America’s Got Talent” premiere 2020

109 Yes, I thought so. You always look so familiar! 43 No, I find that quite unusual!



