Dallas Mavericks online shop starts cashback campaign for Dogecoin

The Dallas Mavericks, the former basketball team of NBA star Dirk Nowitzki, have started a cashback program for payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) in their online shop.

As part of the “Mavs Cryptomania” promotion, all customers who spend more than US $ 150 in Dogecoin in the Mavs shop will receive a digital gift voucher worth US $ 25, which can in turn be redeemed in the shop.

The offer is valid until September 30th, and at the current rate all interested Mavs fans would have to spend a value of 505 DOGE in order to get the voucher credited.

The basketball team of the successful IT entrepreneur Mark Cuban introduced Dogecoin as a means of payment in March. The progressive club was also one of the first teams to open Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method for tickets and fan articles in 2019.

Cuban is himself a big Dogecoin fan, because although the crypto currency was initially only started as a joke project, he now certifies it the status of a “real digital currency”. The increasing interest in the “Meme-Coin” seems to confirm the entrepreneur in his assumption.

In May, the club owner reported that the Dogecoin in his online shop clearly beats all other crypto currencies as a means of payment for fan articles: “On an average day, we sell more Mavs merchandise in DOGE than in the whole year in BTC or ETH.”









The billionaire has now become an important voice in the crypto industry by campaigning for projects such as Polygon, Alethea AI or Genius.

Cuban also recently opposed the scare tactics (FUD) of former US President Donald Trump. He had claimed that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were “a catastrophe with an announcement”.

The basketball expert Bill Ingram had this statement afterwards picked upby asking: “I am not really one of those people who share the views of our former President, but I have always wondered whether we really need a new form of currency that has only a completely abstract value because a group of people assigns this abstract value to it. “

Cuban joined the discussion and countered that cryptocurrencies should not primarily be understood as “currencies”, but that the associated technology creates the actual added value: