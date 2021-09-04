Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto Millionaire: Dealer Receives 33 Bitcoin Back After Completing His Sentence |...
News

Crypto Millionaire: Dealer Receives 33 Bitcoin Back After Completing His Sentence | 04.09.21

By Hasan Sheikh
0
63




During the criminal trial of a drug dealer, 36 bitcoins made with illegal money are confiscated. Nevertheless, after the end of the sentence, the convicted person is entitled to 33 Bitcoin. This is due to a formal mistake.

• Drug Dealer Earns 36 Bitcoin from Online Drug Trafficking
• Bitcoins will not be sold after the criminal trial
• After the end of the prison sentence, the drug dealer is entitled to 33 Bitcoin

36 Bitcoin is earned by a Swedish drug dealer online

About two years ago, as reported by t3n, a Swede was sentenced to prison for illegal drug trafficking. The drug dealer had previously paid 36 Bitcoin from the income from his illegal business. As is customary in such cases, the money earned was confiscated.

Bitcoin will not be sold after the conviction

What was not common in the case, however, was the type of money. The 36 bitcoins were worth $ 3,000 each at the time of the conviction, according to t3n. Accordingly, the case was about $ 100,000. However, the seized 36 Bitcoin were not sold after the criminal proceedings were over. Instead, the wallet was frozen and the value of the bitcoin has meanwhile increased to $ 50,000 per bitcoin.




Swedish court has to reimburse the drug dealer 33 Bitcoin

Due to a formal error, the Swedish court is now obliged to reimburse the drug dealer 33 Bitcoin after completing his two-year prison sentence. Prosecutor Tove Kullberg, who was responsible for this case, did not weigh the confiscated amount in bitcoins, but in their then monetary value of 100,000 US dollars. Accordingly, 3 Bitcoin are now sufficient to offset the drug dealer’s debts. The remaining 33 Bitcoin must be paid out to him. After serving his sentence, the drug trafficker leaves prison with $ 1.6 million. The prosecutor admitted the mistake in a radio interview, as reported by the star. It was one of the first cases involving cryptocurrencies. The lesson everyone should learn from this is that prosecutors should invest more in training on crypto.

E. Schmal / editors finanzen.at


Previous articleCentr by Chris Hemsworth Download
Next articleGet ready! The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt in the new trailer
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv