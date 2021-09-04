Saturday, September 4, 2021
Cool gang: this is where Chris Pratt cruises around with his son

By Vimal Kumar
What a casual duo! Chris Pratt (41) and Katherine Schwarzenegger (30) welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria to the world at the beginning of August. For the actor, however, this is not the first offspring. Together with ex Anna Faris (44) he has son Jack (8) – who of course doesn’t miss out after the birth of little Lyla: Chris and Jack had a really cool father-son day together!

Paparazzi caught the two on Saturday on a relaxed bike tour in Santa Monica. The eight-year-old in particular does that in the pictures Daily Mail present, a pretty cool figure – Equipped with a helmet, gloves and one PokémonT-shirt Jack rocked the streets of the California city. But his daddy was also extremely casual! Together the two make a pretty confident walk.

The Hollywood darling is obviously doing everything for his son. The Guardians of the Galaxy star had only recently revealed that his own childhood did not always look so rosy. “I grew up in a city of 7,000 people and there have been some difficult economic times. We had a grocery store near us and I’m not ashamed to say that my family had to go there sometimes,” he frankly said Instagram-Livestream told.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in April 2019
Chris Pratt with his son Jack in Los Angeles 2017
Chris Pratt, Hollywood star


Vimal Kumar
