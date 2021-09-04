Cardano Raises 10% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 10% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 3.036047 on the Investing.com Index on Thursday at 04:44 (02:44 GMT), up 10.01%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 27th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 96.127679B or 4.32% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 94.116713B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.836796 on the bottom and $ 3.036047 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 10.12%. The average trading volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 5.527929B or 4.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.4992 on the lower and $ 3.0360 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano has risen to a new record high with% ATH%.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 49,676.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.01% on the day.

was $ 3,757.94 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.86%.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 935.891612B or 42.04% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 441.359335B or 19.82% of the total market capitalization.