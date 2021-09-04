Saturday, September 4, 2021
Cameron Diaz: She secretly became a mother – now she’s talking about Baby Raddix for the first time

By Vimal Kumar
Cameron Diaz breaks her silence on daughter Raddix

The 47-year-old can’t get out of the raptures. So she reports on Instagram: “I love being a mom. It’s the best, best, best part of my life”. It seems as if the new mom has finally found happiness with her daughter Raddix. But the American finds loving words not only for her little one. She also raves about her husband: “He is such a great father. I am so happy that he is the father of my baby. He is unbelievable”.




Diaz enjoys her family life

Even if the family happiness seems perfect, Cameron, Benji and Raddix have to spend their time in quarantine as well as almost the whole world. That can gnaw at you: “It’s crazy not to be able to go into the world now,” says the actress. Because especially with her new offspring, she naturally wants to meet family and friends. But the beautiful blonde takes it easy. Because that way she also has more time for her husband, daughter Raddix and above all for herself. And that is exactly what she is enjoying very much now.

