“Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson discussed Marvel plans · KINO.de

Dwayne Johnson will make his superhero debut with the DC film “Black Adam”. This first appearance could also have taken place in the MCU.

Dwayne Johnson has long been one of the big stars in Hollywood. He can currently be seen in the Disney adventure film “Jungle Cruise”. Next, fans can look forward to the Netflix film “Red Notice” and the DC film “Black Adam“Which has long been a passion project for the actor.

producer Hiram Garcia has worked with Dwayne Johnson for years and, in addition to “Jungle Cruise”, also produced the DC film “Black Adam”, which marked Johnson’s superhero debut. Since “Black Adam” has been in development for over ten years, Collider asked Garcia if the head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, had also expressed interest in the actor:

“DJ (nickname for Dwayne Johnson, editor’s note) and Kevin [Feige] have a great relationship and we played around with some ideasbut nothing serious. There’s a mutual admiration for what we’ve done and what Kevin created there is really incredible. “

Dwayne Johnson was made to play as Black Adam

So in another universe we should have seen Dwayne Johnson in a Marvel movie. That nothing came of the conversation is not a big surprise. After all, the antihero Black Adam, who was already mentioned in “Shazam!”, Is one of Johnson’s dream roles. In contrast to the good superheroes, Black Adam is also allowed to kill bad guys. That was exactly what made the character so attractive to Johnson. Garcia also emphasizes that Black Adam is a perfect match for the actor:

“Ultimately, we were always very much behind what we wanted to build with ‘Black Adam’. Black Adam was the character we wanted to bring to life and who we thought DJ was meant to play. After we settled on this character over ten years ago, it was hard to imagine that DJ would play another. “

Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra will be responsible for “Black Adam”. In addition to Johnson, Netflix star Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and “James Bond” actor Pierce Brosnan will also appear in the film. After years of development in Germany, the DC film is supposed to be on July 28, 2022 come to the cinemas.

