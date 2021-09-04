Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co .: How crypto rates are developing | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 50,347.00 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the rate was $ 50,035.71.

The Bitcoin Cash price has risen. The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 729.80 after trading at $ 711.43 the previous day.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you

Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum price is quoted with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,935.49.









The price of the digital currency Litecoin rose to $ 221.42 on Saturday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 212.49 US dollars.

Today Ripple’s price fell to $ 1.283. The Ripple price slipped below the previous day’s level of 1.291 US dollars.

The Cardano course has fallen compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2,941. Yesterday the price was still at $ 2.968.

The Monero is worth $ 309.23 on Saturday. The Monero rate rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 303.81 US dollars.

The IOTA rate rises to $ 1.638. The day before, there was $ 1,578 on the price board.

The Verge rate occurs as the previous day at 0.0297 US dollars.

The Stellar price went up to $ 0.3825. The price had been at $ 0.3684 the day before.

The NEM rate rises to $ 0.2195. The NEM exceeded the previous day’s level of 0.2075 US dollars.

The Dash course has picked up compared to the previous day. A Dash is currently worth $ 253.85. Yesterday the price was still at $ 247.36.

The NEO is worth $ 58.36 on Saturday. The NEO price rose compared to the previous day when it was still trading at 57.24 US dollars.

Finanzen.net editorial team