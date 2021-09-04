Birthday cake on the face: Salma Hayek celebrates with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie celebrated her 55th birthday with her colleague Salma Hayek – and even made sure that Hayek’s face ended up in a cake.

The actress Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday with friends and family on September 2nd. Among the guests was actress Angelina Jolie (46), with whom she last stood in front of the camera for “Eternals”. Hayek posted a video of the exuberant celebration on Instagram, at which the Mexican tradition “mordida” came to fruition: Hayek was pressed with his face into a cream cake by her guests.

















Angelina Jolie helped with a little push and had a lot of fun. In the description of the video, Hayek reveals that she and her brother Sami Hayek, who is sitting next to her in the video, wanted to bring “Angie” closer to the mordida tradition.

“Eternals” should start in November





The two actresses will soon be seen in their joint film. Directed by Chloé Zhao (39, “Nomadland”), “Eternals” is about progressive, immortal, extraterrestrial beings who were created by the Celestials and who have lived secretly on earth for thousands of years. The Eternals come to earth to protect humans from the Deviants. In addition to Hayek and Jolie, Richard Madden (35), Kumail Nanjiani (43), Kit Harington (34), Gemma Chan (38), Lauren Ridloff (43) and Brian Tyree Henry (39) can be seen. The cinema release is expected for the beginning of November 2021.









Celebrities and Royals Celebrities and Royals All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description



