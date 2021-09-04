Anne Hathaway: This is how the actress keeps fit

Anne Hathaway is one of the most successful actresses in the world. 2001 enchanted the then 18-year-old as an innocent girl in “Suddenly Princess”, 2013 Hathaway was awarded for her film role in the drama “Les Miserables”. The actress is also the ideal cast for action films, as she proved in “Ocean’s 8” and “The Dark Knight Rises”.

So that she always cuts a good figure on the big screen, the US beauty stays in shape with a healthy diet and lots of exercise. A look at her Instagram profile reveals which slim foods she relies on. In addition, the actress revealed her training habits in interviews.

Anne Hathaways is dancing in shape For her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, Hathaway did regular stunt training and took dance lessons four times a week.

Reading tip

“My goal has always been to be slim. But I also had to train myself muscles for the job, “said the US star in an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar”. She enjoyed the intense workouts so much that she continues to dance regularly to this day. Just a few months after the birth of her son Jonathan two years ago, the film heroine resumed her training. She now supplements her cardio workouts with strength exercises such as triceps dips, lunges and exercises on the pulling rope, as an Instagram video by the actress showed.

With this diet she stays slim So much for her training, but what is Hathaway’s diet like? Her trainer Jackie Keller revealed to the American ‘Shape’ that the star is on an anti-inflammatory diet. That means she eats a lot of green leafy vegetables, broccoli, berries, fish, seeds and cold-pressed oils. These foods boost the immune system and have been shown to prevent inflammation in the body.

Reading tip

However, the brunette cannot do without animal products entirely, she admitted in an interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ in 2014. “I was vegan for a while. But I didn’t feel good or healthy, ”said Hathaway.

She is also a big fan of chocolate. According to her trainer, she allows herself a sweet dessert every day to switch off and prevent food cravings. She prefers to eat gluten-free marble cake or wheat-free chocolate cookies.





