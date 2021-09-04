Anna Kendrick: I am scared of new people

Anna Kendrick (31) is a little shy.

The American actress (‘Pitch Perfect’) often portrays very self-confident women on the screen, like Jessica in ‘Twilight’ or Beca in ‘Pitch Perfect’. But Anna is very different in her private life. “I’m scared of everyone I don’t know. I’m not sure if it’s a typically feminine thing that you think everyone hates you,” she told UK Glamor magazine. “Like when you see a group of girls at a party and think: ‘Uff, sleep, they probably hate me.’ Then you meet her and you think, ‘These people are great!’ “









As openly as Anna talks about some topics, she is closed to her private life. Still, she revealed: her friends and family have no problem with their stressful schedule.

“When you’re so busy, you end up with people in your life willing to go along with you. Everyone else falls away. I feel guilty about fading my relationships, but luckily everyone who matters understands this. ”

In addition, the actress still has her fans, who are very important to her. She shares almost everything with them on social media. And these are likely to increase with Anna Kendrick when her schedule is so busy.