Angelina Jolie on marriage to Brad Pitt: I was afraid for the safety of my family – people

Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) were Hollywood’s dream couple for a long time – until Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, after two years of marriage. What remains is a lawsuit that has been going on for years about custody of their six children Maddox (20), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Knox and Vivienne (both 13).

In an interview, Angelina now said: During her marriage to Brad, she feared for the safety of her “whole family”! What’s behind it?

2011: Angelina Jolie with her children: Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Maddox Chivan and Brad Pitt with son Knox Leon and daughter Zahara MarleyPhoto: imago stock & people



Speaking to The Guardian, she said she could not “talk about the situation” because of the ongoing custody case. When asked if she was referring to allegations of domestic violence against Pitt, she is said to have nodded!









Angelina explained why she filed for divorce in 2016: “It took a lot of energy to get into a situation in which I felt that I had to separate from the father of my children.”

She was traumatized and “broken” by the “terrible” experience she had had “the last decade”.

Despite everything, she wants her entire family, including the father of her children, to “heal and remain peaceful”. Next: “We will always be a family.”

Fight for the children in court continues

The custody battle between Jolie and Pitt is still ongoing – and is now entering the next round in the California Supreme Court.

Pitt filed an application there. In doing so, he is challenging an earlier judgment, such as “Fox News“Reported citing court documents.

Jolie had previously obtained a court to honor her motion to remove private judge John Ouderkirk. Ouderkirk was accused of violating his “ethical obligations”, it said in the court ruling.

There were doubts about the judge’s impartiality for failing to disclose business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

And: Ouderkirk had agreed to an extension of Pitt’s custody rights. Currently, the custody of Jolie and Pitt is equal.

Brangelina met in 2005 on the set of the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”. Pitt was married to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston (52) at the time.