Alexandra Daddario: pissed off with Meghan Markle

What was going on there? The actress is pissed off by the British Duchess after she recently paid a visit to the Modo yoga studio in New York. The problem: Due to Meghan’s incredible popularity, the studio will now hardly be able to save itself from new customers. “This is my yoga studio I always go to. They have studios in LA and New York. Now that she’s gone, everyone’s going to want to go there. And there won’t be any space … It’s going to be harder to get in.” “complains the 33-year-old.

In the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’, however, Alexandra is forgiving. She is basically a big fan of the former ‘Suits’ actress and would like to see her by her side while practicing yoga. “She can sweat on me. That would be okay,” jokes the ‘Baywatch’ actress. After all, the two beauties share two great passions: yoga and feminism. Not only Meghan, but also Alexandra publicly advocates equality. “I would like to see that women can have the courage and a platform to express themselves and that people listen. I know that in the past there has always been a tremendous amount of shame when something happened; when you think about it speak, you will be ashamed to the point of silence, so to speak. So I think that is changing and that this is important, “the actress recently told Marie Claire magazine.