After Katy Perry’s appearance: Orlando Bloom bursts with pride

Orlando Bloom (44) admires his sweetheart Katy Perry (36)! The singer and the actor have been a couple since 2016 and are the parents of their little daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. On the internet, they keep showing their communities how much they mean to one another. This is also the case with Joe Bidens (78) inauguration as US President on January 20, at the Katy sang. After their stunning appearance it showed Orlando totally emotional on social media – apparently he even had to shed a tear!

on Instagram the Lord of the Rings actor posted a picture of Katys Performance of her track “Fireworks”. Under the post he wrote touching words: “One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that will hopefully heal and unite. One in which we hope and love – a proud partner here with a tear of joy.” Probably touched a user Orlandos Very comment: “I’m crying. You two are wonderful!” Wrote the fan.

Even Orlandos Ex-wife Miranda Kerr (37) seems totally enthusiastic about Katy to be. In the The Drew Barrymore Show she raved about the 36-year-old. “I admire Katy and I’m just so glad that Orlando found someone who makes him happy “, explained the model, who is now married to the developer of the app “Snapchat”, Evan Spiegel (30).









Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom, actor

Miranda Kerr, model

435 Incredibly cute! The two are really a great couple. 12th Well, a little over the top for my taste!



