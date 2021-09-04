Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNewsAfter a trip to Ben Affleck: J.Lo mega-trained in the gym
News

After a trip to Ben Affleck: J.Lo mega-trained in the gym

By Sonia Gupta
0
60




Jennifer Lopez (51) lets her abdominal muscles play again! Almost a month after the singer’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez (45) broke off, she is said to be back with her former partner Ben Affleck (48). The “Jenny from the Block” interpreter was even in Los Angeles recently – allegedly around in Ben To be close. Now the beauty is back on the east coast in Miami, but apparently she didn’t feel like resting from her excursion: Jennifer promptly started her tight sports program again!

Paparazzi photographed the musician in her color-coordinated sports outfit in Miami, Florida. J.Lo On the pics she wears fitness leggings with a rose motif and a matching red sports top, and in her hand she has a water bottle in the same color. The mother grins completely relaxed into the camera lens while she presents her tight abdominal muscles to the photographer. Proves at the age of 51 J.Lo: She is still the absolute fitness queen!

Even during her trip to Los Angeles too Ben The world star is said to have played sports together with the ex-boyfriend when they went on a trip to Montana. Since then, the two have been in daily contact with each other, a source revealed People. “It’s a difficult situation as they live so far apart but want to make things work”the insider gave a relationship update from J.Lo and Ben.




Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, world star
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in August 2003


Previous articleAngelina Jolie on marriage to Brad Pitt: I was afraid for the safety of my family – people
Next articleRipple Gets Insight Into XRP Transactions On Binance From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv