About the benefit of social media

Now the musician speaks up again and says that while social media make it easier for her critics to send her negative comments, she also has the opportunity to strike back and turn them into something positive. “I think social media can be a good thing. For example, it is very liberating for me to be able to say through the video I posted about my body, ‘I have cellulite and stretch marks and sometimes gain weight, and that’s normal ‘”, said Cabello on the talk show’ Lorraine ‘.









However, the ‘Havana’ hitmaker has to take regular breaks from the Internet for the sake of her sanity, as she is expected to make everything look happy and positive. Camila added, “Yesterday I had a day off and I was like, ‘I can’t be on social media today. I just notice my brain is working so fast and sometimes you just have to take a break. I often have the feeling, and I’m sure a lot of people, especially female pop stars or pop singers, feel that the story is somehow being written for you. “

BANG Showbiz