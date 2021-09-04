A piece by a Zug dance theater group is reminiscent of a Jack Nicholson film In its sixth production, the Zug-based dance theater group Free Moves mixes current topics.

Members of the Free Moves group during a rehearsal for the current piece. Image: Maria Schmid (Baar, October 10, 2019)

In the dance room on Baarer Lättichstrasse, eight young women sit on chairs in front of a large mirror. After hundreds of movements, they paused for a moment, bending over in unison, each pulling out a silver hand mirror from between her legs. You look at yourself in it, get up again and continue dancing.

They float, turn, jump, throw themselves to the ground, overturn each other, sometimes as a synchronous ensemble, sometimes in a duet, trio or quartet, then again as a soloist. Their arms spread out, reaching up to the sky, hugging themselves, snaking in the air as if they belonged to Shiva figures. And sometimes the typical dance movements turn into tender or violent gestures. Once a woman is sitting on a chair, unable to move, and utters a piercing scream.

A curtain has been drawn in front of the head-high mirror, which takes up the entire width of the room – this stands for the future audience: The performance on this day is a rehearsal by the Zug dance theater group Free Moves. “Welcome to Rehab” is the name of the piece that she will soon be performing in the Baar community hall (see footnote). The manager Jenny Suter explains what it is about:









“People arrive in a renowned rehabilitation center who want to free themselves from the constraints of everyday life, from burnout, lovesickness, obsession with beauty, addiction and self-doubt.”

That sounds very comfortable. Also on the poster for the piece, the tea-serving nurse with an old-fashioned cap awakens a retro mood that has a relaxing effect.

The story is reminiscent of a famous film

But there are also pills, forcibly administered by strange nurses. After observing a gruesome scene one night in which a doctor conducts cruel experiments on patients, the inmates plan the uprising. And suddenly you think you are in the famous Hollywood film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, in which Jack Nicholson disrupts the uncanny order of a psychiatric ward.

“We had the idea for the piece about a year ago,” says Free Moves director Jenny Suter. The dance theater group consists of 20 to 30-year-old, semi-professional dancers who design and create their pieces as a collective. The 17 numbers in the current story were choreographed by various members – Suter himself as well as Ariane Landtwing, Caila Schilling, Romana Lischer and Zoé Meier are responsible for it. Free Moves has a wide range of movement skills, which also includes acrobatic elements, which makes watching entertaining. Shortly before the premiere, the costumes (designed by Lea Huber and Romana Lischer) will be ready and will increase the effect in the performances. The entire team is responsible for music, lighting, film projections and props.

After a two-hour rehearsal, the dancers are soaked in sweat, but still full of energy. The audience can be excited to see who will win the relentless battle in the rehabilitation clinic in the end.