1inch sponsors NFT animation series Take My Muffin

The decentralized crypto exchange 1inch sponsors an animated comedy series that makes fun of the world of startups.

According to a corresponding release on Friday, 1inch is sponsoring the “Take My Muffin” series, which will appear in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and supports the show’s developers with expertise and connections to the DeFi industry . The program has animated animal characters as its content, trying in a funny and crazy manner to found startups in the blockchain and crypto sector. The start date is planned for the first half of 2022.

“This partnership comes as no surprise”, as 1inch co-founder Anton Bukov explains in this context. He explains: “Take My Muffin was funded by the crypto community from the start. It is the first animated comedy show to be financed solely by cryptocurrencies. “









Sergey Maslennikov, the head of communications at 1inch, confirms that the 1inch will even be integrated into the plot of the show from the first episode onwards. As a leading sponsor, the decentralized crypto exchange will advertise the project in return with events and merchandise.

He adds:

“Hopefully, through this partnership, 1inch will reach a wide audience. Of course, all of this is great fun, but this is exactly the attitude that the DeFi industry should keep instead of becoming an old-fashioned and boring industry like banking. “

Animated programs based on NFT technology have become more and more popular in recent months. For example, for the short series “Stoner Cats”, which is co-produced by the well-known actress Mila Kunis, 10,420 NFTs were already sold in July. The American TV group Fox Broadcasting Company has once again teamed up with the creators of the hit series “Rick and Morty” to create an animated series that is “entirely on the blockchain”.