▷ Sky Ticket Highlights in May: “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet, “Intergalactic” and …

New series highlights: The Sky Originals “Intergalactic” and “Code 404”, the HBO drama “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet and the true crime series “Deadly Cults”

The Sky Original documentary “Wirecard – The Billion Lie” sheds new light on the financial scandal with exclusive interviews

New seasons: The 2nd season of the comedy hit “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”, “The Goldbergs” with season 8, “The Unicorn” with season 2, “City on a Hill” with Kevin Bacon and season 2 as well as “SWAT” with Season 4b

Also: Season 4b of “Wynonna Earp” with Syfy and the brand new TNT comedy series “The Mopes” with Nora Tschirner

New movie hits: The X-Men adaptation “The New Mutants”, Keanu Reeves in “Bill & Ted Save the Universe”, Clint Eastwood’s “The Richard Jewell Case” and Ben Affleck in “Out of Play”

With the Sky Entertainment Ticket, fans can stream the best series and shows anytime, anywhere, and with the Sky Entertainment & Cinema Ticket also the latest blockbusters

Unterföhring, April 21, 2021 – Kate Winslet, Kevin Bacon, Keanu Reeves and Ben Affleck: They are among the many stars who will shine in brand new film and series productions exclusively on Sky Ticket in May. Kate Winslet is supposed to solve a murder case in a small town in the HBO miniseries “Mare of Easttown”. Other series highlights include the Sky Original “Intergalactic” with a lot of female power in space. In the crime thriller “Code 404”, a cop reawakened as artificial intelligence goes on patrol again with his partner. And the Sky Original documentary “Wirecard – The Billion Lie” shows how courageous informants and journalists uncovered the huge financial scandal.

Kevin Bacon is again allowed to investigate as an FBI agent in Boston in the 1990s in the second season of “City on a Hill”. The true crime series “Deadly Cults” investigates real murder cases by assassinating cults. On the other hand, the second season of the hit music series “Zoey’s Extraordinarys Playlist” is friendly and extremely catchy. And also the cult comedy “Die Goldbergs” with season 8 and the widower fun “The Unicorn” with season 2 are amusing in the next rounds. The continuation of season 4 of the cop series “SWAT” promises straightforward action.

Best cinema for home: In “Bill & Ted save the universe”, Keanu Reeves slips into his cult role as a wannabe rock star for the third time and has to save the world with the best song of all time. Ben Affleck delivers a strong performance in “Out of Play – The Way Back”: As a problem-ridden ex-basketball star, he is supposed to train the university team. A chance for the future? Another exclusive film release is Clint Eastwood’s touching drama “The Richard Jewell Case” based on a true story and also the last X-Men film “The New Mutants” is new to Sky Ticket.

In addition to exclusive blockbusters like “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “The Perfect Secret”, “Bad Boys for Life”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “Le Mans 66 – Against Every Chance”, “Joker “,” Once Upon A Time in … Hollywood “or” Trolls World Tour “, countless classics and hit films are also available at any time via Sky Ticket. Just like complete box sets from cult series such as “Game of Thrones”, “The Walking Dead” or “Sex and the City”.

The new Sky Ticket highlights in May:

Series, Shows & Documentaries:









The league before the league – football after the war (2.5.) – Spiegel Geschichte

Intergalactic S1 (6.5.)

Rocco Schiavone S4 (7.5.) – Fox

Bloody snow – The riddle of the Djatlow Pass S1 (7.5.) – Spiegel Geschichte

Code 404 S1 (11.5.)

Killer Siblings – Murderous Siblings S1 (11.5.)

The Mopes S1 (May 11th) – TNT Comedy

Wynonna Earp S4b (May 13th) – Syfy

Il Cacciatore – The Hunter S1 + 2 (15.5.) – Mirror story

City on a Hill S2 (May 18)

Wirecard – The Billion Lie (May 20)

The Goldbergs S8 (20.5.)

The Unicorn S2 (May 20th)

Mare of Easttown S1 (May 21)

The Rookie S3 (May 21st) – Fox

The Dingo Murder – Death in the Outback S1 (May 21) – Spiegel Geschichte

The cult wrench S2 (May 24th) – Spiegel TV Wissen

Elliott, the Boy from Earth S1 (May 24) – Cartoon Network

SWAT S4b (May 26th)

Final appeal – misjudgments put to the test S1 (26.5.)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist S2 (May 30)

Deadly Cults S1 (May 31)

New films:

The Fanatic (1.5.)

Downhill (3.5.)

Disturbing the Peace (7.5.)

The Richard Jewell case (8.5.)

Harriet – The Way to Freedom (May 10th)

Trauma Center (May 14)

Out of Play – The Way Back (May 15)

The best time of our life (May 17th)

Abducted (May 19)

The New Mutants (May 21)

Six Minutes to Midnight (May 22nd)

Shadow (May 24th)

Bill & Ted Save the Universe (May 28)

In bed with Holly (May 29)

Lucy in the Sky (May 31)

Further series and film restarts:

Superstore S2 (3.5.)

The first time (4.5.)

Schitt’s Creek S2 (5.5.)

Railroad Tigers (5.5.)

Running Scared (May 16)

The Mindy Project S2 (May 19)

A Colt for all cases S1-2 (May 21)

The black hawk (May 24th)

New kids hits:

Scooby-Doo and who are you? S2 continued (3.5.) – Boomerang

Teen Titans Go! S6 continued (3.5.) – Cartoon Network

Au, rind! S1 (3.5.) – Junior

Little Nick S2 Continuation (3.5.) – Junior

Grizzy and the Lemmings S3 (10.5) – Boomerang

Pat, the dog S2 continued (May 24th) – Boomerang

Elliott, the Boy from Earth S1 (May 24) – Cartoon Network

