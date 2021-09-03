Will Smith surprisingly gets into the muscle war with Dwayne Johnson, but that’s no cause for celebration

Before Thor 4 and Black Adam, the Marvel and DC stars Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson are currently engaged in a bitter competition over who can present the most powerful muscles in the end. This muscle war, which we at Moviepilot regularly follow with great interest, has just taken a turn.

Quite surprisingly, Will Smith has now also entered the competition indirectly. The way in which the charismatic superstar did it was disappointing.

Will Smith presents us with his pandemic body – but it’s just a marketing gimmick

A few days ago, Smith shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he presented himself in “the worst shape of his life”. For a star like Will Smith, that means he’s a little tummy and appears less muscular and fit than usual.

Still, the picture is one on Instagram pleasant change to the profiles of many successful or well-known users: inside and stars. Even in the second Corona year, they still present themselves with their usual radiantly toned bodies.

The honest mail from Will Smith, on the other hand, gave us one consoling message In the sense of: “Even rich, well-trained megastars are just ordinary people who lazily lie around on the couch in isolated pandemic times and constantly snacking.”









The pleasantly lazy, physically a little slacker Will Smith was only a brief Instagram illusion himself. A little later, the star followed the first post with a second picture, which he was with new fitness format revealed with YouTube:

This is the body that carried me through a whole pandemic and countless days of walking into the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins … that’s it! I will get into the BEST FORM OF MY LIFE !!!!! I’m working with YouTube to get my health and wellbeing back on track. I hope it works!

So the touch of Will Smith’s charming body positivity was just a disappointing marketing move. That the star is older and especially in stressful Corona times now just let go he cannot leave it like that for a long time.

Perhaps because of the bitter muscle war of his Marvel and DC colleagues, it has to be badass fitness program including a big YouTube show to burn off the extra pounds and unpack the impressive muscles again.

The fact that Will Smith wants to get back in shape and convey a healthy, fit lifestyle to his fans is not at all reprehensible. The way he first presents himself as one of us, then to the Post as a Marketing gimmick to expose, but comes across much sour.

The six-part series entitled Best Shape Of His Life is supposed to 2022 appear on YouTube.

