Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsWill Smith shows how the pandemic destroyed his mega-body
News

Will Smith shows how the pandemic destroyed his mega-body

By Sonia Gupta
0
45




Image by Johanna Mahlberg

Released 05/10/2021 12:19 PM

To get right up front: Will Smith doesn’t look sick, emaciated or unsightly, but the actor’s unemployment in the pandemic has made his body what we all know: a completely normal raccoon belly look.



Previous articleOwn make-up brand is coming in summer 2020
Next articleCardano gets “its own uniswap” as $ 10B company founder predicts ADA surge
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv