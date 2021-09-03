Will Smith shows how the pandemic destroyed his mega-body

Released 05/10/2021 12:19 PM

To get right up front: Will Smith doesn’t look sick, emaciated or unsightly, but the actor’s unemployment in the pandemic has made his body what we all know: a completely normal raccoon belly look.

So while Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth seem to be sporting more and more mountains of muscle, the opposite has happened with Will Smith. He posted on his Insta account in swimming trunks and commented that he was in the worst shape of his life. But he looks pretty happy on top of that.

So wonderfully normal, Mr. Smith? Indeed. But a Hollywood star can’t seem to get out of his skin after all. He didn’t post this photo to make us all feel good and to fight against body shaming. Only a few days later he stupidly pushed this post up, which breaks everything:

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing through the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins … this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE !!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works! “

In German:

“This is the body that has carried me through a whole pandemic and countless days dug through the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight muffins … that’s it! I will get into the best shape of my life !!!!! I partnered with @YouTube to get my health and wellbeing back on track. Hopefully it will work!”

How stupid. So it’s just a marketing gag and Will Smith would like to encourage you to watch on YouTube how he makes his body a masterpiece again. So it does what we normal people can’t do and what too many people are still ashamed of.

By the way, if you are planning to steel your body on this occasion: In the next post, Will Smith showed which exercises he is (allegedly) doing for fitness purposes:

Really. Who should seriously imitate that? Besides Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth …

