Saturday, September 4, 2021
HomeNewsWhy Anne Hathaway wanted to go without alcohol for 18 years
News

Why Anne Hathaway wanted to go without alcohol for 18 years

By Arjun Sethi
0
52




“Was it then for me for good?”
Why Anne Hathaway wants to stop drinking for the next 18 years

Anne Hathaway - Alcohol Disclaimer

US actress Anne Hathaway

© Jordan Strauss / Picture Alliance

According to her own information, Anne Hathaway has not drunk any alcohol since October 2018, and another 18 years are to follow. Why the US actress decided to do so, she told on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show.

What a mother doesn’t do for her child: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (32, “Bride Wars”) said on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show that she wouldn’t touch a drop of alcohol anymore. For the benefit of their son Jonathan Rosebanks, who will be three years old in March. “I won’t drink for 18 years as long as my son lives in my house,” said the actress. In October 2018, she and colleague Matthew McConaughey, 43, would have approved alcohol at a rum tasting. The day after, however, she had a bad hangover, which made her think.

Her son is now at an age in which he “really needs around the clock”, especially in the morning hours. Hathaway also told of another escapade, who admitted that she had been quite critical of her alcohol consumption herself for a long time.




Anne Hathaway brought her tomcat son to daycare

One day she took her son to the day care center. Although she did not drive herself, she had a bad hangover: “That was it for me for good.” For the host of the talk show, by the way, another reason why she doesn’t want children herself. “I don’t stop drinking,” DeGeneres said with a wink.


 Dirndl neckline at the Oktoberfest

mod
CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleTim Brüning exhibits in Oldenburg
Next articleFirst teaser for the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence” with Hugh Jackman makes one on “Inception” – News – OutNow
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv