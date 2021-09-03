Friday, September 3, 2021
Wet and happy interview: Was Anna Kendrick drunk?

By Arjun Sethi
Anna Kendrick is said to have been drunk during an interview with Marie Claire magazine. She confessed that herself on Twitter.

“Marie Claire filled me up for my interview” – this confession surprised us now Anna Kendrick (29), which will be featured on the cover of the December issue of the magazine, on hers Twitter account,

Apparently the editors on site created a good mood by making sure that the Alcohol level rose neatly. It was apparently because of this that during the conversation the actress spoke up about the fact that she had to deal with “Internet trolls” and just like with Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne and Co. intimate photos hacked became.




Furthermore, she openly stated that in her school days she was never one of the girls who were popular with the boys. “The most common gossip was: ‘Am I the only one who doesn’t think Anna Kendrick is pretty?’ And then there was always the answer: ‘No, you are not the only one. All boys in high school see it that way. ‘”Pretty mean! But by now all men who didn’t find Anna particularly attractive at the time should mentally bite their asses.

By the way, the alcohol doesn’t seem to have harmed the interview or the photos …



