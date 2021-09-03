Friday, September 3, 2021
Was he home ?: Fire alarm in Denzel Washington's house – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
The fire department had to move to Denzel Washington’s house Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency 7 Shutterstock


The Los Angeles Fire Department had to move to the home of Oscar winner Denzel Washington in Beverly Crest on Wednesday evening.

The fire department had to move to the house of Oscar winner Denzel Washington (65, “Fences”) in Beverly Crest, an affluent part of the metropolis of Los Angeles, on Wednesday evening. The emergency services were alerted after smoke came from the second floor of the house. But there were no flames to be seen as the broadcaster reports “CBS”.




For his role in “Training Day” Denzel Washington received the Oscar for Best Actor – watch the film here

Apparently people were not harmed. Everyone who was in the house came out safely, it said. However, it is unclear whether the US star was also on the property at the time of the fire service.

The multiple award-winning artist Denzel Washington has been married to Pauletta Washington since 1983. The two have two sons and two daughters who were born in 1984, 1987 and 1991 (twins).





