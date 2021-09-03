Uniswap falls under the regulatory scope of the SEC

As has now been announced, the SEC is opening an investigation against the Uniswap developer. This became known today. The US regulatory authority is to take a close look at the leading developer of the giant DEX Uniswap. The SEC’s actions come only shortly after the US regulator entered into a partnership with AnChain.AI, a blockchain analysis company.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the SEC has allegedly opened an investigation into Uniswap Labs. Above all, it is about the leading developer of DEX Uniswap, who has fallen into the regulatory area of ​​the SEC.

What is particularly interesting, however, is that the US Securities and Exchange Commission took these measures at this point in time. It was only recently announced that the SEC was partnering with blockchain analytics firm AnChain.Ai. These are intended to improve the monitoring of the DeFi area.

Familiar people tell, citing, that this preliminary investigation exists. The US securities regulator is probably trying to find out how customers use the stock exchange. The SEC also wants to know how the exchange works in general and how it is marketed.









The company supports the SEC

The Uniswap Labs spokesperson said the organization:

… is obliged to comply with the laws and regulations of our industry and to provide the supervisory authorities with information that will support them in all inquiries.

While there is no telling whether it is related to the SEC investigation, the Uniswap token has lost 5% of its value in the past few hours. Shortly after the report went online in The Wall Street Journal, the decline began.

Uniswap has only been on the market since 2018, but has grown rapidly. In 2020 and 2021 in particular, the stock market made significant gains. In April of this year, the weekly trading volume also exceeded an amount of for the first time $ 10 billion.

If we get any news, we will of course post it immediately. That is how long we have to wait to see whether there is actually any truth in the story or not. But even if it were a fake, there is always a bit of truth in it somewhere.

