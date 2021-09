“Top Gun” sequel with Tom Cruise postponed again

September 02, 2021 – 2:36 am clock

Los Angeles (AP) – The corona pandemic continues to stir up the cinema world. The action film “Top Gun: Maverick” with Hollywood star Tom Cruise was due to start in the cinemas as early as 2020, but there were several postponements, the last one being planned for mid-November.

Now the fans have to be patient even longer. The new edition of the blockbuster “Top Gun” from 1986 should not start until May 2022 in the USA, as the Paramount studio announced. Cruise plays the role of the former fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who now works as a flight instructor.







The later “Top Gun” start in May also has consequences for the “Mission: Impossible” series with Tom Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt. The theatrical release of the seventh part, which was actually planned for May 2022, was postponed to September next year. Otherwise, both films would have rivaled each other. Paramount is also postponing the comedy “Jackass Forever” from this October to February 2022.

Hollywood studios fear lower cinema attendance due to the corona pandemic and thus losses in films, which usually attract a large audience.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210902-99-58657 / 2